Four feared dead as Fashola, Ngige, Gambari’s convoy crashes

The motorcade carrying Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing and Chris Ngige, the Labour and Employment Minister crashed during the inspection of a bridge in Asaba, Delta State.

Four policemen are believed to have lost their lives in the incident, Tuesday.

It was gathered that one of the drivers in the motorcade lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Eyewitness said the incident happened when the vehicle conveying the victims was negotiating the bend leading to the construction site of the Second Niger Bridge in Asaba.

The witness also reported that the police vehicle was speeding to meet up with the ministers’ vehicles when it veered off the road and crashed.