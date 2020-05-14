Four COVID-19 patients discharged in Nasarawa, as government direct partial opening of Shops

The Nasarawa State government has said that four persons, out of the 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya disclosed this while giving an update on the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Lafia.

The health commissioner explained that apart from the assembly member who died of the virus, all others were responding to treatment.

“Now that results from four persons have turned out negative and they are discharged, we have 21 active cases in our facilities.

“Though, we are still expecting more results from the samples that were taken to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Some of the expected results are those who had contact with confirmed cases.

“Thank God most of the results of the contacts came out negative; we are hopeful the remaining ones would also come negative,” the commissioner added.

In a remark, the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah said that the three-day total lockdown in Nasarawa Local Government Area had been relaxed, with the exception of people adhering to safety measures of COVID-19.

The Information Commissioner explained that the relaxation followed successful contacts tracing of those who had contact with the deceased assembly member from the area.

Shammah added that the government had also allowed shop owners operating outside the markets that were shut down to reopen from 10am to 3pm.

The Commissioner, however, said that the ban on motorcycles and tricycles, social and religious gatherings and restriction of movement from 8pm to 6am continued.

On his parts, Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, warned residents against violating government’s directives, saying that anyone caught would not be spared

He said that security had been strengthened in border areas to enforce the ban on interstate travels as ordered by the federal government.