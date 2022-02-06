Founder’s Day: BSN to honour Martins, Aboyeji, Adesina, others

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) will on Tuesday 8 February, honour the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins; the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Sam Aboyeji and Dele Adesina with the prestigious Bible Award for Selfless Service to God and Humanity, at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This was stated in a statement signed by Benjamin Mordi, the BSN manager, media & PR, indicating that the conferment of the Bible Award on the above-distinguished persons is part of activities marking the organisation’s 13th Founder’s Day annual lecture.

According to him, the theme for this year’s lecture is ‘Justice: Catalyst for a Progressive Nigeria’, to be delivered by Yemi Akinseye-George, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Mordi posits that the BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes, distributes the word of God, and raises funds for Bible work. “So far, we have the full Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages, while translation/revision projects are ongoing in 10 Nigerian Languages,” he stated.

He noted that other awardees include: the immediate past President & Board Chairman of the BSN, Aaron Nuhu; the Managing Director/CEO of Quantum Markets Limited, Kay Ovia who is also the wife of Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia; and the Chairman/Managing Director of The Ehi Consulting, Tom Ogboi.

Also expected at the event are a former Head of State and Patron of The Bible Society of Nigeria, Yakubu Gowon, as the Father of the Day, Captains of Industries, and other distinguished personalities from different walks of life.