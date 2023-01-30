Foundation unveils back-to-school project in Lagos

The Smiles for Orphans and Vulnerable Children Initiative, a non-government organisation, has launched a project to support out-of-school children in Lagos State.

The project tagged, Street to School Project, aimed at helping school-age children who are out-of-school get enrolled in schools.

Also, the Foundation’s ‘Keep in School Project,’ is targeted at helping to prevent indigent pupils, students already in schools from dropping out as a result of lack of support.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s International Day for Education, Euriel Momah, founder and Team Lead, said that 12 pupils, students from public, primary and secondary schools in the Ijeododo area of Ojo Local Government Area in Lagos were the initial beneficiaries of the ‘Keep in School in Project.’

The project was launched as part of activities to commemorate the International Day for Education and was done in conjunction with Youths for Orientation for Development, a UNESCO-backed non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Momah, who spoke on the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘To invest in people, prioritise education,’ said that failure to educate children was to impoverish and make them vulnerable, thereby exposing them to various forms of exploitation and abuse.

Momah acknowledged the support of corporate groups and individuals that have been helping the organisation.

He particularly acknowledged Ayo Ogunsan and his siblings who through their Foundation, AKEM, had given a grant in support of the vision.

He equally called for the support of other individuals and corporate organisations to do more.

Speaking on the significance of the International Day for Education Celebration, Emmanuel Ejiogu, president of Youth Orientation for Development, a UNESCO NGO, explained that the day was set aside by the UNESCO General Assembly to create awareness of the importance of education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He encouraged the students and pupils in attendance to see the importance of education for their personal development and national good.

In his remarks, Oyetoro, principal of one of the schools benefiting students, Ijeododo Senior Grammar School, appreciated the organisation for the initiative and encouraged other well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiative.

He personally made a promise to partner with Smiles for Orphans and Vulnerable Children Initiative.