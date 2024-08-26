Foundation, oil producers train directors from 10 ministries

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has concluded a four-week leadership and project management training programme for 61 directors from 10 government ministries.

The programme, delivered in partnership with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and hosted at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), equipped participants with essential skills to enhance their leadership capabilities and project management expertise.

Conducted by Phillips Consulting Limited, the training was comprised of two batches, with the first graduating on July 25 and the second on July 31, 2024. The comprehensive curriculum covered strategic leadership, project management, and business communication, equipping participants to drive positive change within their respective departments.

“It was a privilege to be selected for the inaugural cohort of this training programme,” said Bosede Olaniyi, director of planning, research, and statistics at the Federal Ministry of Power and a participant in the training programme.”

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare.