Foundation kicks off campaign against drug abuse among youths

As part of its campaign in the fight against drug abuse and substance use in the country, Ike Uke Foundation has unveiled ‘the face of youth ambassador for crusade’ to end the ugly menace against the youth.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lagos by the Foundation to announce the kick off of the campaign, founder of Ike Uke Foundation, Victor Okolo lamented the rise in the use of illicit drugs in Nigeria by the young ones, adding that if something is not done urgently to remedy the situation, the country may not have future leaders.

Okolo also explained that the idea behind his interest in the fight against the age-long menace was because of the dangers associated with it.

“The reason this is special to me is that the future of this country is in the hands of our youths, but l discovered that many of the youth in the Southeast are taking hard drugs particularly crystal Meth, popularly known as ‘mkpulunmili.’ If we leave them to continue like that, there would be problem in this nation,” he said.

“So, today’s event which also featured the unveiling of the Foundation’s logo is the beginning of the awareness campaign. We will take the massage across the nation; we will visit secondary and tertiary institutions in the country to educate the youth on the health hazards of illicit drugs. This will go a long way in reducing, if not eradicating, the use of hard drugs by the youth,” Okolo added.

He however, appealed to the Nigeria Customs and the law enforcement agents to ensure illicit drugs coming from the western world do not enter into the country.

While stressing that the fight against hard drugs is the duty of all, he called on parents and teachers in the school to monitor these youths and constantly counsel them on the grave consequences of using hard drugs.

On his choice of using a youth as the ambassador for the campaign, he said: “He is a young boy, an undergraduate and artist; when he talks to the youth about the ills of drug abuse, they will easily believe and have a change of mind for those of them who are already into it,” Okolo said.

Victor Osuala, patron of the Foundation, described youth’s involvement in hard drugs as something detrimental to their lives, families and the nation at large.

Osuala called for urgent intervention on the issue, so as to rescue the young ones from impending doom.

Speaking on the dangers and effects of hard drugs, new ambassador for Ike Uke Foundation, Obinna Ani said that youths who involve themselves in such habit end up destroying their own lives.

“Taking hard drugs such as crystal methamphetamine comes with grave consequences. It is a highly addictive, illegal stimulant drug that has a long-lasting euphoric effect. Abusing crystal meth can lead to considerable changes in the brain function,” Ani said.

However, he stressed the need to counsel youths involved in such habits instead of beating them, adding “flogging cannot stop them, but counselling will go a long way in changing their mindset.”