Foundation expands philanthropic works to less privileged Nigerians

A non-profit organization, Oil Money Foundation, has declared that apart from the humanitarian activities which it has been doing, it would further take its philanthropic works to the next level.

Oil Money Foundation, which came into existence in November, 2020, has affected more Nigerian poor, donating food items and gifts. The foundation is backed by Nigerian billionaire, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly called Oil Money, who is a UK-based entrepreneur.

In a statement made available to the media, the. founder of Oil Money Foundation, disclosed that medical care equipment and services were part of the assistance it would be rendering to Nigerians going forward.

Oil Money said not too long ago, the management and members of staff of Oil Money Foundation paid several visits to orphanage homes where handsome donations and gift items were generously giving to the homes. One of such visits was to the Friends of Jesus Orphanage, Lekki, Lagos, it was a day of joy at the home as the foundation gave out food items and cash gifts.

Speaking further, Oil Money said the foundation recently supported a little boy with the sum of N950,000 for health treatment. About 20 widows in Edo and Lagos states were supported and assisted with donation of food items, mattresses among other items.

Oil Money Foundation is known for its charity which has been working since inception with poor children to give them dependable life that expand their education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of vulnerable.

“We assist the children to live more productively and healthier lives. We support their education, safety, early preparation against pandemics. We also focus on the wellbeing of families for them to start their own businesses and also help many pupils in paying their fees in many schools across the country.

“We did this to show the widows that the foundation cares for them, and more importantly to assist them and cater for their needs particularly things that they can’t afford.

“At Oil Money Foundation, we preach love and we let love lives in us. We are a philanthropic organization who gives support to the sick and the extremely poor in the society,” Oil Money said