Foundation Commends FG for Civil Service Chief Appointment

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has commended the federal government for appointing Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation while extending congratulations to the appointee for the pivotal role.

With effect from August 14, 2024, Walson-Jack will assume her new position following her tenure as a Federal Permanent Secretary since 2017.

According to the Foundation, her service in various Ministries has demonstrated her exceptional leadership skills and commitment to the betterment of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing Head of Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan, and expressed gratitude for her commendable stewardship.

The Foundation also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his decision to appoint Walson-Jack to this important position.

Commenting on the appointment, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman and co-founder of the Foundation said: “This astute appointment reflects a commitment to ensuring effective governance and service delivery to the Nigerian people.

“I applaud the President for recognizing the need to appoint a thoroughbred professional who has demonstrated innovative flair, integrity, and adherence to the rules and regulations of the Civil Service.

“I have strong confidence in Walson-Jack’s abilities and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact she will make in this important role.”

According to the Foundation, it remained dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote good governance, leadership development, and capacity building within the civil service.

“We look forward to collaborating with Walson-Jack in the continuing effort to drive transformative change and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Civil Service of the Federation.”