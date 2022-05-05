Foundation announces plans to feed 500m children globally

Tesa Foundation, a non governmental organization owned by Muili Seun, a Nigerian entrepreneur, digital media marketer and philanthropist, has announced plans to feed 500 million children across the world.

Seun expressed excitement about the foundation’s announcement via his instagram story with a tag to his foundation page ‘@TesaFoundation’ where he encouraged people to remember that ‘every child is your our child’ he said.

The entrepreneur also stated that every human should give to the less privileged a lifestyle.

“At times people start NGOs as a business venture. I believe it is a calling for every human to give back to society. I urge every entrepreneur out there to join the train #feed500millionchildren across the world. We can make it happen and put smiles on the faces of these children.

Everyone has something we can contribute. You don’t need to have all the money in the world to be able to make a difference. You can make a difference in your own way,” he said.

Shedding light on the reason behind his philanthropic ventures, he said: “The reason we do what we do is not for business or private gains, it’s a calling. Every human on the face of the earth should reach out to those in need. The mission of Christians is to win more souls for Christ. Winning souls without loving your neighbour is a waste of time. Our future is guaranteed if we can take care of the children in the present”.