Forum backs Emefiele on currency redesign, condemns harassment

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), the body of young professionals across Nigeria, has thrown its weight behind Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over what the group described as unnecessary harassment and an attempt to force the governor to extend the currency swap deadline or reverse the redesign policy.

According to the Forum, the policy of the CBN, in spite of a few setbacks, is timely and should be allowed to succeed.

Moses Siloko Siasia, Chairman of the NYPF, said the decision to back the CBN Governor at this time is to demonstrate absolute solidarity with a man who has been very friendly to young people and emerging professionals through his policies targeted at enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He said that most of the issues that have been raised against the CBN policy in recent times have all been politically motivated and do not serve the interests of the wider public.

“Politicians need to stop toiling with the destiny of the country for their selfish political gains,” he said. “Insisting that the CBN should ensure that the date given for the currency swap remains sacrosanct.”

Giving reasons for the support for Emefiele, Siasia said that some of the youth-focused initiatives introduced by the CBN have aided the businesses of young people across Nigeria, and the interventions through the agriculture support funds have also been beneficial to many.

He also said that the Covid intervention by the CBN helped the country overcome the period of that difficult health crisis, which had a direct impact on young people across the country.

“The various interventions of the CBN under Emefiele have been able to slow the pace at which young people move out of Nigeria.”

In addition, Siasia said that the CBN governor has helped to create jobs directly and indirectly for youths through various policies and interventions by the apex bank; therefore, this new policy should be supported by all.

NYPF is a non-governmental organization composed of young professionals from different fields of human endeavour who come together to achieve major objectives for Nigeria’s development.