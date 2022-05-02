Forte Upstream Services receives ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management

Forte Upstream Services Limited has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

The certificate was presented by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to the company on Thursday April 28, 2022 at an event held at the Lagos State Civic Centre. The award which was issued as a result of the conformity of the company’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the standard ISO 9001:2015.

According to the Standard Organization, the systems of Forte Upstream were subjected to rigorous certification assessment by auditors, after which the system was adjudged to have conformed to the requirements of the International Standards.

The certification is in accordance with the companies drive to improve its processes, procedures, and quality delivery of its services and product.

While speaking to members of the press, the managing director of Forte Upstream, Doyin Ogun said that the certification is a confirmation of its company’s effective quality management system, which has been tested by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

“The audit process looked at the people, policies that we have, and look at the system that we use to drive them, and put them to test. This essentially factors in what and how in terms of our policy implementation in order to reach quality levels for our stakeholders, current customers, internal stakeholders, and ultimately our potential customers,” he said.

“What we believe is that, when clients see the ISO certification, it means our system have gone through the right kind of tests. It gives us impetus to work with people that we would ordinarily have not been able to work with. It also gives us a better selection chance, when we go out there to look for partners.”

He also added that the certification is now a standard for the company as it is imperative keep to the level by ensuring adequate feedback system with its clients and other stakeholders.

Forte Upstream Services Limited (F.U.S.L) is a wholly-owned Nigerian oilfield services company, providing solutions over the years to the Nigerian energy sector. The company traces its origin to the early 90s, operating as Star-AP Joint Venture, which at that time was a joint venture between Star Oilfield Supplies Services Limited and the African Petroleum Plc.

The company later operated under the name AP Oilfield Services (APOs) Limited in 2003, rendering services to petroleum exploration and production companies. With the acquisition of AP Plc and subsequent change of ownership in 2013, the name was changed from AP Oilfield Services Limited to Forte Upstream Services Limited to reflect the new ownership by Forte Oil Plc.

Meanwhile, Gbonka Oil & Gas Limited have been championing the growth and development of the company after acquiring Forte Upstream Services Limited in 2013.

The ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Most organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Also, the ISO 9001:2015 in addition to the above, specifies requirements for a quality system when the organization aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.