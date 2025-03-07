Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are questioning a former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, over alleged involvement in the misappropriation, violation of procurement processes, and diversion of public funds amounting to ₦138m.

The funds were allegedly misappropriated during the disbursement of the 2023 budgeted allocation for the ministry.

A top source within the commission, as reported by The Punch disclosed that the former minister arrived at the EFCC headquarters around 11 a.m. on Thursday and was still being interrogated by operatives regarding her alleged involvement in the fraud.

The source said, “Investigators are questioning former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, over her alleged role in the misappropriation, violation of procurement processes, and diversion of public funds totalling ₦138,413,253.89.

“She arrived at the commission’s headquarters around 11 am on Thursday and she is currently facing interrogators over her alleged involvement in the fraud.

“Investigations by the EFCC revealed that funds donated for the P-Bat Cares for Women Initiative were diverted for her personal enrichment.”

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

Ohanenye was among five ministers relieved of their duties following the 19th Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in October 2024. In her place, President Bola Tinubu reappointed the former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, as the new Minister of Women Affairs.

