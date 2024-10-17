Former minister emphasises significance of women’s empowerment

L-R: Princess Omotola Omole, President, ECOWAS FEBWE, Nigeria Chapter; Anthony Luka Elumelu, representing ECOWAS Commission; Madame Candide Leguede, Regional President of ECOWAS FEBWE and a participant at the fair recently.

Dame Pauline Tallen, former Minister for Women Affairs has reiterated the significance of empowering women in the Africa.

She said when women are empowered; the family, society, and the nation are empowered. She spoke recently at the 2024 edition of the Business fair of the Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs (FEBWE), an ECOWAS-founded regional organization held in Lagos recently.

It is always argued that when women are empowered, they contribute fully to their communities and economies which leads to positive outcomes.

Tallen, according to a statement, also urged the private sector to support FEBWE through funding and empowerment initiatives to realise its objectives.

Also speaking, Anthony Luka Elumelu, representing ECOWAS Commission, discussed FEBWE’s role in promoting economic integration, peace, and governance in West Africa. The Director Private Sector was also speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Massandjé TOURE-LITSE at the event. He called for the prioritization of the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of people, goods, and services to unlock the region’s vast potential, stating that seamless cross-border trade would boost regional growth.

In her contribution, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo (the Iyaloja General the President General of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria, in Lagos) stressed that women in business require easier access to funds and government support, urging more initiatives like FEBWE to create awareness and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs across ECOWAS Member States.

According to the statement, the event fair saw a significant turnout of influential women from across West Africa, especially from Nigeria.

Papers and presentations were delivered by prominent institutions, such as the International Trade Centre-Geneva, Wema Bank, and CBW Africa, focusing on business growth through innovative digital tools and grants.

Over 35 exhibitors showcased products from various African countries, demonstrating the diversity and strength of the region’s female-led businesses.

The President of FEBWE Nigeria, Princess Omotola Omole, commended the ECOWAS-backed platform for fostering trade and empowering women entrepreneurs. She expressed hope that goods from the fair would soon circulate across West African countries, encouraging intra-regional trade.

Madame Candide Leguede, in a panel interview, discussed solutions to the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in cross-border trade. She emphasized the need for business people to familiarize themselves with trading regulations to navigate border challenges effectively. “Both businessmen and women need to know their rights to ensure officials act professionally,” she stated.

FEBWE’s 2024 edition demonstrated the organization’s commitment to advancing the role of women in business throughout West Africa, with its sights set on fostering greater integration and cross-border trade opportunities.

