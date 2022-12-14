Former First Bank CEO makes for less privileged persons

Olabisi Onasanya, a former CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has urged the rich to lend a helping hand to the less privileged around them.

Onasanya spoke at the Rotary Club of Lagos president’s dinner last weekend, on the importance of promoting welfare of others, including financial donations.

The former banker, who is currently the founder/chairman of The Address Homes Limited, a real estate development company, cautioned the rich that if they want to enjoy what they have achieved, they should lift others.

“If you want to enjoy what you have, make sure you lift others around you. This is why I have chosen to partner with the Rotary Club, to do good in the society”, he said.

He said wealth was not measured by what you have, but by how many people you have assisted and those who commend that you are a good man.

According to him, the multi-million naira model primary school he is constructing in Ilara, Epe, Lagos, in partnership with Rotary Club will be commissioned next year for the benefit of the society. “I have chosen to dedicate myself to the good of humanity since I retired from First Bank”, he said.

In his speech, the president of Rotary Club of Lagos, Joseph Akhigbe expressed the delight that through contributions by members and philanthropists, the club has been able to carry out several projects in this current rotary year.

“In line with our community and economic development theme, we gave out a micro-credit loan of N1m only to the Ifako Women Traders Union and another micro-credit loan of N2m to the Sandgrouse Market Association. We had our tree planting exercise at the Igbobi College and donated life jackets to the riverine community at Makoko”, he said.