Foreshore Waters unveils N100m discount real estate offers

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Foreshore Waters Limited has announced a N100 million discount offer to home buyers in its latest special Salah promo.

The promo, according to the company, will see 10 lucky real estate investors get N10 million discount vouchers each to help them save costs on their real estate development budget.

In a statement by the company, the Salah promo includes customisation options on several real estate projects in Banana Island and other parts of Ikoyi, adding that investors also stand to benefit from other amazing offers valid till July 12, 2022.

Christiana Amida, a director in the company stated that the offer is set to radically change the general approach to luxury real estate investments, describing it as a very thoughtful move for a lot of Ikoyi investors.

“Foreshore Waters is the brand, renown for creating unbelievable offers for those who want to venture into luxury real estate without drilling a hole in their pockets,” she stated.

Amida stated further that the company’s offer of affordability was aimed at creating inclusivity and boosting the confidence of aspiring investors, noting that homebuyers on the island; especially in areas like Osborne, Ikoyi, and Banana Island have found a reliable partner in Foreshore Waters.

The company further revealed that the Salah discount was set to further expand the range of inclusivity for savvy investors who can really do with a discount window to jump on some of the juiciest offers in Ikoyi.

“With an initial deposit of N9.99 million, an investor can own a 2-bed luxury apartment in Banana Island; with a deposit of N39.99M, an investor can own a 4-bed luxurious 4-bed maisonette in Banana Island Ikoyi.