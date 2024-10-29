For long, North has faced educational deficits, insecurity, others – Professor Bala

Bala Sulaiman Dalhat, a lecturer at the Abubakar Tafawa-Baleawa University (ATBU), has said that Northern Nigeria has long faced significant socio-economic challenges of poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and educational deficit which need to be addressed.

The university Don said this during a one-day programme at the command quest conference hall, Bauchi, organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups, Bauchi State chapter with the theme: ‘Imperative of popular participation in tackling Socio-Economic Challenges Bedeviling Northern Nigeria Through Driven Solutions.’

He said: “These issues are often exacerbated by underlying factors like population growth, weak infrastructure, and political instability. Following economic reforms, especially with decentralization, financial inclusion policies, and infrastructural investment, there is a growing need for communal solutions that can complement government actions.

“Some strategies that could provide relief and potentially lead to sustainable development in Northern Nigeria include of Reinforcing Cooperative Societies which have a long tradition in many northern communities. They can play a pivotal role in addressing economic inequalities by pooling resources for business ventures or community development, facilitating access to finance for farmers, small businesses, and artisans, especially women and youths.”

He also said offering micro-lending and revolving loans that can ease financial exclusion encouraging savings and collective investment in agriculture, trade, and manufacturing could help a great deal.

He further said that by strengthening and formalising cooperatives, communities can have a structured way to share resources, mitigate economic risks, and tackle unemployment.

“Agriculture is a primary economic activity in Northern Nigeria, yet the sector faces significant inefficiencies. Communal agricultural initiatives could foster better land management, seed distribution, and irrigation systems, improving productivity. Encourage collective ownership of processing and storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses and increase value addition.

“It could also facilitate local trade networks and access to larger markets through cooperative marketing; promotes sustainable farming techniques and climate resilience practices that benefit the community.These initiatives can create employment, reduce food insecurity, and alleviate poverty,” he said.

According to him, traditional rulers and community leaders play influential roles in Northern Nigeria by serving as mediators between the government and the people, ensuring that reforms align with community needs. They can promote peacebuilding and conflict resolution, especially in regions affected by insurgencies and communal clashes.

