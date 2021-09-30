For 4th straight year, Institutional Investors Name EFG Hermes Top Frontier Research House

EFG Hermes, the frontier emerging market-focused financial services corporation, announced on Thursday that its Research Division has been named the top frontier research house and the second-best in the MENA region for the fourth consecutive year in the Institutional Investor Poll 2021. It was also ranked 7th in the Emerging EMEA space.

EFG Hermes analysts dominated the rankings, with five of the top 16 MENA analysts and three of the top five frontier analysts coming from the Firm.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work the team has put in to solidify our offerings, which has allowed us to garner global recognition and cement our rankings as the top FEM and MENA market research provider. This is especially impressive during a year when large bulge-bracket firms are turning their focus to the markets in which we operate,” said Ahmed Shams El Din, EFG Hermes’ Head of Research.

“The accolades are a renewed vote of confidence in our ability to provide institutional investors around the world with unmatched local intelligence into these markets as we work to consistently hone and expand our coverage universe.”

Read also: Renaissance Capital enhances foothold in Fintech, strengthens African research team

EFG Hermes’ Research division is the region’s leading provider of equity and strategy research products, offering an ever-expanding roster of retail and institutional clients with in-depth coverage of both MENA and FEM economies and companies. The division now covers over 300 stocks across 22 countries and has plans to continuously expand coverage. The division, which currently has on-the-ground presence in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kenya, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, was also a key driver of the Firm’s IPO executions as ECM activity picked up across its markets during the year.

“This continued recognition from Institutional Investor is a testament to the strength of EFG Hermes’ Research Division and their ability to provide world-class intelligence that has become indispensable to our FEM investors,” said Mohamed Ebeid Co-CEO of the Investment Bank at EFG Hermes.

“A strong research division is one of the cornerstones of securing new listings and effectively marketing them to international institutional investors — and EFG Hermes Research has been involved in six new listings this year alone. With an already expansive pipeline of deals lined up in the coming period, we are confident that we have the expertise to provide clients with the quality advisory and research facilities they have come to expect of us.”