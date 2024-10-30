FoodCo eyes Nigerian rural market, unveils outlet in Ikotun

FoodCo, one of the top retailers in Nigeria and one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies, has launched a new store in Ikotun, Lagos, marking a milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.

The Ikotun location is the first FoodCo store on the Lagos mainland, bringing the total number of its outlets to 22 across Ibadan, Lagos, and Abeokuta.

Funmi Aiyepeku, Head of Innovation, Growth, and Business Transformation at FoodCo, shared insights on the launch, emphasising the brand’s commitment to making modern retail accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of geographical or economic challenges.

“We are excited about the opening of the latest FoodCo brand store in Ikotun. This event also marks our formal expansion into the Lagos mainland following earlier launches in Ikoyi and Lekki on the Island,” she said.

Aiyepeku highlighted that Ikotun, a bustling hub with a large segment of Lagos’s young, upwardly mobile population, offers a fitting environment for FoodCo’s curated shopping experience.

The new outlet, she noted, provides a wide selection of products—including groceries, household essentials, apparel, and confectionery—within a modern, spacious retail space tailored to meet the needs of today’s shopper.

“As a customer-focused company, FoodCo customers can rest assured that we will continue to expand to where they need us most. It is a pleasure to bring the convenience and quality of modern retail to our customers in Ikotun and nearby areas,” she added.

Founded in 1982 as a small fresh produce store, FoodCo has grown into a diversified consumer goods company with investments in retail, quick-service restaurants, manufacturing, and entertainment. Its operations include the largest supermarket chain brand in Southwest Nigeria outside Lagos, solidifying its status as a key player in the Nigerian retail landscape.

