Focus on tourism activities to boost economy, Aragbaye tells govts

Nigerian governments at all level have been called upon in to intentionally focus on tourism activities that can provide both entertainment and investment exposure in order to boost the economy of the country.

Nancy Taiye Aragbaye, an entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Solutions Global and Board Member of the Global Entrepreneurship, made the call on Tuesday in a communique made available to journalists in Akure.

BusinessDay reports that the Ondo State Government, recently hosted a Global Entrepreneurship Festival to unveil plans to invest in the economy of the state and empower women through innovative ideas.

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival attracted diverse participants, including senior executives, social entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community organizers, who were united by a shared commitment to disrupting

systems and fostering equitable opportunities for women.

This, according to Aragbaye, would indirectly stimulate the economy, create both short & long-term jobs as well and pique the interest in international investments in the state.

Aragbaye, who spoke on the participation of over 5,000 global leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across the world, said underscored the transformative power of women-led leadership in driving social impact and fostering innovation.

Impressed with the entrepreneurship festival, Aragbaye said she has the intentions to bring an outsourcing opportunity to the state which has the potential to bring thousands of jobs to the state through the use of skill development and technology.

Speaking on women empowerment, Aragbaye said “The rise of Ondo requires everyone doing their part so the great sunshine state can excel. Therefore, women’s leadership must be cultivated. I have every intention to recruit the best and brightest women to join Strategic Solutions Global’s LeadHERship Institute. These exceptional women need to receive the training, resources, and network to develop innovative and disruptive solutions that will ultimately drive change across the state.”

She said this year’s LeadHERship Experience held at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, served as a platform for bold conversations, actionable solutions and meaningful collaborations aimed at empowering women leaders in collaboration with male allies to break systemic barriers to success.

During the entrepreneurship festival, Aragbaye said she met many entrepreneurs from various industries in real estate, venture capitalists, agriculture, stocks, technology, and entertainment.

She said it brought her joy to know that she has enhanced her contacts with high-level successful entrepreneurs who are ready to collaborate. She expressed her desire to continue to nurture the new contacts to develop innovative solutions and collective investments in Ondo State

As a follow-up to the success of the global entrepreneur festival held in Akure, Aragbaye said another LeadHERship event, the LeadHERship Gala dubbed the “Oscars of Social Impact” would be held on February 2 in Atlanta in the United States of America (USA). She added that the black-tie affair would celebrate women-led organizations and individuals transforming communities globally.

She, therefore, identified tourism as a way to boost the nation’s economy and increase revenue accruing to the state governments without depending on allocation from the federation account for survival.

