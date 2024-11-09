Flooding: Banana Island residents send S.O.S to Sanwo-Olu

…Commission projects

Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association (BIPORAL), Lagos, has sought the immediate intervention of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu in the persistent flooding of the area due to drainage challenge.

This is as the governor has emphasised the need for resident associations’ support for government’s efforts towards infrastructural development across Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, and Frank Aigbogun, the outgoing chairman of BIPORAL, spoke on Saturday, at the official commissioning of projects built by the resident association, held at Banana Island Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The projects commissioned include a state-of-the-art Administrative Office, Recreation Park, Astro Turf Mini Football Pitch, Fire Fighting Truck and Banana Island Club House.

Sanwo-Olu, lamented the lack of maintenance culture in the country, and therefore, urged the residents to maintain the facilities for the benefit of the public and future generations.

Reacting to the earlier call by Aigbogun on the perennial flooding experienced by the residents on the road leading to the estate, Sanwo-Olu promised that the Ministry of Environment will carry out inspection of the road with a view to finding lasting solutions.

He, however, noted that the flood was caused by houses built on the water channel around the area, adding that the government would not hesitate to demolish such houses after inspecting the area.

According to the governor, “Somebody has built a house on a channel of water that is supposed to be flowing to the sea.

“I plead with you to work with us. I don’t have an interest in demolishing people’s houses or making life uncomfortable for the people but we have to do what we have to do.

“Meanwhile, I will direct the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment, and Office of Drainage, as well as Waterfront Infrastructure to look at what the issues are aand come up with possible and permanent solution to the problem.”

Sanwo-Olu commended the Banana Island Association for compliance with state building laws.

He particularly commended the outgoing executives of the association led by its chairman, Aigbogun and the incoming executive members led by Abidemi Sonoiki, for a good and continued working relationship with government officials.

“Lagos State officials are currently enjoying working relationships with current executives to ensure necessary fees are paid to the government and residents keep within the rules of engagement in the estate.

“As a government, what we can do is to continue to support you, while you also complement government’s effort in infrastructural development,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He further urged them to continue abiding with building plans of the state government, adding that “we are a government for all.”

Earlier, the chairman of the estate, Aigbogun said the commissioning of the projects has redefined communal living in the island and was a major step “in our vision to create a thriving, secure and healthy community.

“We remain focused on delivering exceptional services, and social amenities that provide platforms for increased social interaction and the bonding as a community.”

He also pleaded with the governor to accelerate and ensure the access road to the estate is repaired.”

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

