Flood takes over Oko Oba, Lagos community

The Oko-oba, Agege area in Lagos is one of the worst hit areas with this year’s flood. Flood has submerged properties and flooded streets in the area. Videos from the area circulating on social media show flood waters raging through the streets which have covered everywhere.

The flood was caused by heavy rain that lasted for hours. Gutters have overflowed, fences and gates have fallen while parts of houses were washed away.

Members of the community tried to rescue some of their yet-to-be-drowned properties.

Houses close to the carnal in the area were worst affected as their properties were swept away.

The flood left many people including children to be stranded on the road as there was no way to navigate through the flooded streets.