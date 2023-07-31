Flood sacks residents in Akwa Ibom

Heavy rain lasting several hours has wreaked havoc in some parts of the Uyo metropolis, Akwa Ibom State, with property submerged in flood.

Residents of major streets, including the popular Atiku Abubakar Way and the adjourning areas lamented that the downpour caused massive flooding, forcing motorists and commuters to seek alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The National Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the Nigeria Hydrological Services have predicted massive flooding in 2023.

Residents of the area resorted to sending short message service (SMS) to Governor Umo Eno as a last resort. Some were also said to have sent pictures of the flood to the governor.

Udokang Itoro, one of the residents lamented that the area has been flooded now for more than 20 years. “We have tried under individual and community efforts for years, but we could not make any headway. Our businesses are affected and as it is now, every business is shut down,’’ he said.

The governor, who confirmed this when he visited the affected area along Atiku Abubakar Way, said the state government would construct the nearby streets with proper side drains as part of solutions to the flood disaster.

“Concerning this road, some people sent me pictures. I have also had several people send me text messages.

“When people draw my attention, the ones I can go I will go. The one I cannot go, we can try and get things,’’ he said.

Last year, the state government inaugurated a $34 million flood control project under the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project covering 8.4km executed in conjunction with the World Bank.