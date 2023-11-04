Flint Aero aircraft overshoots runway at Ibadan airport

An Aircraft operated by Flint Aero that departed Abuja to Ibadan crashed short of the runway in Ibadan on Friday night.

Aircraft with type HS25B departed Abuja with seven passengers and three crew onboard.

Aircraft was airborne Abuja at 1841 and crashed into the bush short of the Runway at about 1921utc.

BusinessDay’s findings show there were no fatalities but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

The pilot was cleared for RNAV approach Runway 22. However, all passengers and crew safely evacuated.