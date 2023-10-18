Five things to know to start your Wednesday

Ondo Deputy Gov’s, Aiyedatiwa impeachment process suspended

Ondo State House of Assembly members have decided to halt the impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in favour of seeking political resolutions.

The decision was reached after a meeting with the APC’s reconciliation committee and the NWC, following an earlier meeting with the National Working Committee.

The NWC, led by Abdullahi Ganduje, established a reconciliation committee to prevent the impeachment move, with full committee attendance during the meeting.

IBEDC expresses concern over Ogun customers’ N67bn debt

The CEO of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Kingsley Achife, revealed that residential consumers in Ogun State have a debt of over N67 billion.

He urged the public not to shield company staff engaging in wrongdoing, as around 10 employees have been dismissed in the last five months.

At a community engagement event, Achife emphasised the importance of customers paying their debts to prevent disconnection, and called for better relationships with customers to address this growing concern.

Labour gives gov’s ultimatum for N35,000 wage, N1tn aid to 61 million Nigerians

Organised Labour has given a two-week ultimatum to state governors to commence negotiations on the N35,000 wage award for their workers in line with a Memorandum of Understanding.

State chapters of the NLC and TUC have written to governors to speed up protocols and implement the wage increase.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu initiated a N1 trillion cash transfer programme to assist 15 million households with N25,000 each for three months in response to fuel subsidy removal.

The national labour leadership has warned of an indefinite strike if the MoU isn’t implemented in time.

Nigeria operates over 100 mini-electricity grids, announces FG

The Nigerian government announced that it has over 100 mini-electricity grids in operation, making it one of Africa’s largest mini-grid markets.

This was revealed during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Africa Mini-Grid Developers Association (AMDA) in Abuja.

The MoU aims to enhance mini-grid development in Nigeria by focusing on knowledge sharing, capacity building, and better sector coordination, particularly in underserved rural areas.

Biden heads to Israel after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds

A strike on a Gaza hospital resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Israel attributed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, while Palestinian officials claimed it was an Israeli airstrike.

The incident aggravated the already crisis-ridden region following an earlier cross-border rampage by Hamas.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s diplomatic mission to the Middle East was intended to calm the situation and support humanitarian efforts, but it faced complications, including Jordan canceling a planned summit with Biden and Palestinian and Egyptian leaders.

Protests erupted in various locations, and Biden aimed to address the situation during his visit to Israel.