Five things to know to start your Wednesday

2023: Atiku will win at first ballot – PCC

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, has expressed confidence in his principal’s victory in next year’s general election.

Ologbondiyan said on Tuesday in Abuja that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will sweep the 2023 presidential election at the first ballot.

He said that with Abubakar’s overwhelming support from Nigerians across the board, the outcome of the presidential election, in which Abubakar would emerge victorious on Feb. 25, 2023, would shock pollsters.

“He enjoys the solidarity and support of a greater majority of Nigerians who were not captured in the indices relied upon by many of the pollsters in their projections on the 2023 presidential election.

“It is incontrovertible that Abubakar will win the majority of lawful votes across the country and garner the constitutionally required 25 percent of votes in more than 24 states of the federation.

“It is evident that the massive traditional voters of the PDP across the polling units, wards, local governments, states, and the six geo-political zones are not distracted in their steadfastness to rescue Nigeria from the misrule by voting en masse for Abubakar.

“Also, this army of traditional voters is unrelenting in mobilising the non-partisan voters as well as the undecided across the country to vote for the PDP presidential candidate,” he stated.

Wamakko lauds Buhari for approving 25kms Dange-Danchadi-Bodinga road

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his approval for the construction of the 25-kilometer Dange to Danchadi to Bodinga road.

Wamakko, who is also the APC leader in the state, expressed his appreciation in a statement issued on Tuesday by Bashar Abubakar, his Special Assistant on New Media.

The lawmaker thanked Buhari for awarding the contract for the construction of the road that links Sokoto to Gusau and Sokoto to Yauri roads.

According to the former governor of Sokoto State, the road would positively impact the lives of the people of the state, especially considering its immense socio-economic benefits.

He further lauded the president for approving the dualization of the Sokoto-Gusau federal highway.

Wamakko used the medium to call on the benefiting communities to cooperate with the construction firm for the smooth conduct of the project. This is according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Communal crisis: Gov Umahi orders arrest of state APC chairman, Reps candidate

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the arrest of Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman, and a party chieftain, Chief Eni Chima, over the communal clash that claimed the lives of three people.

The clash, the state government said, was a supremacy battle between the supporters of Okoro-Emegha and Chima, the House of Representatives candidate for the Afikpo North/South federal constituency, at Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo South LGA. A clash that took place on Monday also led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira, including Okoro-Emegha’s house.

The order of arrest was contained in a statement signed by Chooks Oko, Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has promised to address insecurity and poverty when elected president in 2023.

Obi made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the party’s strategic meeting.

He said the party had announced a new director general of the Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, to replace Doyin Okupe, who was convicted by a court, adding that a new Nigeria was possible.

“Today, Nigerians are living in IDP camps in their country. This means they are IDPs in their own country, and we have been receiving bad news all over the place.

“There are so many cases of kidnappings and killings all over the country. Our party has also been attacked severally; our lady was attacked and killed in Kaduna. The same thing happened to our party’s member contesting in Imo. We cannot continue this way.

“These are the problems in the country that we need to deal with as quickly as possible, so that Nigerians can be safe in their own country. By God’s grace, we will achieve this if we are elected in 2023,” Obi said.

German companies plan to invest more in Africa in 2023

According to a survey carried out by Reuters, around 43 percent of German companies are planning to increase their investment in Africa next year, with most of them focusing on green hydrogen and liquefied natural gas.

The poll, which was targeted at members of the German-African Business Association, showed that a further 39 percent of the association’s members aim to keep their spending levels in Africa stable.

“The majority of companies want to expand their activities in the coming year,” association head Christoph Kannegiesser told Reuters. “It makes sense because the continent is still on a growth trajectory.”

German companies invested about 1.6 billion euros in Africa in 2021, of which about 1.1 billion euros went to the sub-Sahara region, according to data from the economy ministry.

As Europe’s biggest economy has been seeking to reduce its reliance on Russia for gas since the invasion of Ukraine, Kannegiesser said he sees big opportunities in the energy sector in Africa.

“The field of green hydrogen and liquefied gas will give a new impetus to many countries,” he said, highlighting Senegal, Nigeria, and Mauritania as countries with investment potential.