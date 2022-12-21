Five things to know to start your Wednesday

Delta Assembly passes N256.7bn 2022 supplementary budget

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state N256.7 billion 2022 supplementary budget.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had forwarded the supplementary budget through a letter, read by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori during plenary on Tuesday in Asaba.

Okowa said that the budget became necessary due to certain government exigencies, saying it would help to taking care of ongoing developmental projects in the state.

Leading the debate on the budget, the majority leader, Ferguson Onwo who commended the governor for the initiative, said that the essence of the budget was to cater for projects that were not provided for in the already approved budget.

He urged the lawmakers support the budget and ensure its speedy passage.

On his part, the Deputy Majority Leader, Oboro Preyor, said also supported the passage of the budget.

“If the governor in his wisdom has discovered that there were some projects that were not captured in the approved budget, and he decided to include them in the supplementary budget, I think he has done well,” he said. This is according to NAN.

Read also: FG, states agree on sale of five power plants

2023: Obi’s campaign council plans replacement after Okupe resigns

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesman for the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, said on Tuesday that a meeting to choose a new council director-general would be convened very soon.

Tanko revealed this on Channels Politics Today after Doyin Okupe, the former director-general of the council, resigned his position on Tuesday to clear his name following a judgement of the Abuja Federal High Court that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.

In a letter addressed to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, the medical doctor turned politician said that he was stepping down because he didn’t want his legal challenge to distract from the campaigns.

In the letter that is trending on Twitter, he wrote, “Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday (Monday) about my travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system to pursue same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my troubles to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions. God bless you and your family.”

2023: INEC requires 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said on Tuesday that the electoral body needs about 100,000 vehicles and 4,200 boats to convey sensitive materials to enable it to ensure the successful delivery of logistical materials for the 2023 election.

Yakubu stated this during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the road transportation and marine workers’ unions.

The unions include the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

“The signing of a revised MoU with the road and marine transport unions today is a demonstration of our determination to implement key recommendations of the review exercise to enhance forward and reverse logistics in our electoral operations.

“The 2023 General Elections will involve the nationwide deployment of over one million personnel and massive quantities of materials twice within a period of two weeks from our state offices to 774 local government areas; 8,809 electoral wards; and 176,846 polling units across the length and breadth of our country.

“It will require over 100,000 vehicles and about 4,200 boats that will be accompanied by naval gunboats.

“This is a huge undertaking that must be accomplished in the next 66 days, and we are resolute in doing so to give Nigerians a pleasant voting experience.”

He assured all Nigerians that INEC was determined to open all polling units at the agreed time of 8.30 a.m. on February 25, 2023, for the presidential and national assembly elections, and on March 11, 2023, for the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

TikTok ban for U.S. government phones advances, threatening its ad revenue, experts say

Chinese app TikTok is likely to face a dip in revenue earnings, experts who spoke with Reuters said. This follows a proposal to bar federal employees from using the app on government devices. a proposal that is almost certain to become law once President Joe Biden puts his signature on the bill.

On Tuesday, U.S. lawmakers included the proposal in a key spending bill, practically ensuring its passage later this week following a Senate vote to ensure easy passage.

This move is the latest in the U.S.-China diplomatic and economic war that started during the presidency of Donald Trump. The U.S. government argued that this move was in an effort to prevent the Chinese government from gathering data on Americans and government infrastructure.

Reuters reported that the new federal ban is not expected to put a significant dent in TikTok’s estimated 130 million U.S. users, but experts said that the new measure could damage the company’s reputation, which could in turn scare away valuable advertisers.

Oil prices steady as U.S. crude stocks decline

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) remained above $76 per barrel on Wednesday morning, trading at $76.58 per barrel, as recent drawdowns from US crude stocks were strong enough to offset concerns about a drop in Chinese demand.

China has been dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 since it relaxed its “zero COVID” policy aimed at fighting the spread.

According to the data from the American Petroleum Institute, U.S. crude inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, investors remain calm as major central banks are expected to further tighten their policies and increase rates, with the risk of a global economic meltdown becoming more of a reality next year.