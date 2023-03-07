Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Jandor, Akindele promises a better Lagos

Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, along with his running mate Funke Akindele, on Monday promised to give residents of Lagos a better Lagos, a promise they said they would keep if voted into power.

Adediran, represented by his running mate, Akindele, made the pledge at a meeting with businessmen and women from four major markets in the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The meeting had in attendance executives from the Odunade Building Materials Market, the Agric Building Materials Market, the Coker Allied Market, and the Fire Extinguisher and Equipment Market in the area.

Adediran promised to ensure the greater good of all, especially business communities, by providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and promoting ease of doing business.

He urged them to give PDP candidates their support by voting en masse like they did during the February 25 presidential election.

Read also: March 11: PDP Fubara likely to become Rivers State next governor, Anap poll reveals

Anchor Borrowers Programme: CBN knocks IMF’s over poor rating

AbdulMumin Isa, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said in a statement on Monday that the Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed that N503 billion, or 52.4 percent, has been repaid by farmers under the Anchor Borrowers Programme as of February 2023.

This figure counters claims by the International Monetary Fund, which said that only 24 percent of loans disbursed under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria have been repaid.

The report admitted that repayment by the farmers has been very low, despite offers to farmers to repay their loans in cash or kind under the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Oil Mining Lease: NNPC 18 Operating Ltd replaces Eroton

Garbadeen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Ltd, said in a statement on Monday that the non-operating Joint Venture (JV) partners of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 have appointed the NNPC 18 Operating Limited as operator of OML 18. NNPC 18 Operating Limited, as a result, replaces Eroton Exploration and Production Limited (Eroton).

Muhammad said this was to curtail further degradation of the asset and revamp production of oil and gas.

“In order to protect the JV investment in OML 18, the non-operating partners, NNPC Limited (55 percent interest) and OML 18 Energy Limited (“OML 18 Energy” – 16.20 percent interest), jointly owning 71.20 percent equity, removed Eroton as operator of the JV.

“This is in line with the provisions of the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA).

“NNPC Limited and OML 18 Energy further appointed NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited as operator of the JV,” he said.

Sofri to reward customers with N1m promo

Barnabas Okwudibie, the Chief Operating Officer of Sofri, a digital banking mobile app powered by Links Microfinance Bank, has revealed that the financial technology firm will kick off its weekly draw tagged ‘Sofri 10K Awoof Promo Season 1’.

Okwudibie, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos, said that the promo was initiated to reward the bank’s customers for their support and trust in the organization.

He said that 100 winners would emerge in the weekly raffle draws with an instant cash prize of N10,000 each.

“As from March 9, 2023, winners will be revealed every Thursday at the weekly raffle draws.

“The 100 lucky winners will receive N10,000 each, and on same Thursday that their names are announced as lucky at the Live show,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s DUP begin month-long consultation on post-Brexit deal

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday set up a group to conduct a month-long consultation on last week’s UK/EU deal to simplify post-Brexit trade rules. This comes as the region’s pro-British politicians have yet to decide whether to back the deal or not.

The ultimate success of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new deal is likely to hinge on whether it convinces the DUP to end a year-long boycott of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government over the original post-Brexit trade rules.

Britain is due to begin clarifying aspects of the reformed trading arrangements for Northern Irish lawmakers this week and the establishment of the consultation group will give the DUP until at least April to make up their minds.

“The group will work independently and will provide me with a report by the end of March,” DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said in a statement. (Reuters)