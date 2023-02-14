Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Lagos commits to robust climate infrastructure

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, at an interactive session between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Organized Private Sector (OPS), held on Monday, gave assurances that the Lagos State Government is committed to developing a robust and resilient climate infrastructure to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities from climate change in the state.

At the COP27 in Egypt, Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration made a strong case for infrastructure to address climate change.

The Governor stressed the need for the private sector to support the government’s effort to develop resilient climate infrastructure.

“We are committed to doing this because an attempt not to build the infrastructure has larger consequences for the economy, and this is why at COP27, we made a strong case to build a strong and resilient climate infrastructure for the state,” he said.

INEC releases list of 240 polling units with no registered voters

Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, disclosed Monday at a meeting he had with political parties in Abuja that there were 240 polling units with no registered voters, adding that there were now a total of 176,606 polling units in the country.

Yakubu revealed that voters assigned to new polling units will receive text messages letting them know their new polling units before the February 25 and March 11, 2023, general elections.

He added that the commission had made it easier for voters to locate their polling units before the election. All that will be required is for voters to send text messages or WhatsApp messages to a dedicated telephone number, which will be uploaded on INEC’s social media platforms.

The electoral body also used the opportunity to tell Nigerians that it would postpone the election.

SNEPCo’s Bonga FPSO hits 1bn barrel milestone

Elohor Aiboni, the first female Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd. (SNEPCo), said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that Bonga, Nigeria’s first deep-water exploration and production vessel, has hit the one-billion-barrel oil export mark.

Aiboni said that the milestone came three months after a major Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) of the facility was completed ahead of schedule.

She described the milestone as a celebration of excellence, leadership, and focused delivery that had brought significant benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians.

She said, “One billion barrels is an exciting milestone,

“I’m incredibly proud of all of our employees and contractors who have contributed to the success of the Bonga FPSO and the attainment of this remarkable achievement.”

U.S. backs Philippines in laser dispute with China

The United States on Monday said it stood with the Philippines after Manila accused China’s coast guard of using a laser to try to disrupt a resupply mission to troops in the South China Sea.

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard’s reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship on February 6 in the South China Sea,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

China’s foreign ministry said its coast guard conducted actions according to the law. This is according to Reuters.

World Bank, Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5bn in emerging market energy transition

Makhtar Diop, the Director General of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Monday that the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) investment arm will sign an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development on a joint $1.5 billion investment in the emerging markets energy transition.

“I’m signing today with the Abu Dhabi Development Fund a platform for $1.5 billion where we are co-investing with them in emerging countries around energy transition,” Diop said at the World Government Summit without providing further detail.