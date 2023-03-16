Five things to know to start your Thursday

Train-bus accident: 66 patients out of hospital – Health Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 66 patients involved in the train-bus collision accident have been treated and discharged from five state public health facilities.

Abayomi disclosed this in a situation update about the accident on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had on March 10 and March 12 discharged 53 patients involved in the accident from three state hospitals.

According to him, after a successful two-stage triage, no other fatality was recorded among the survivors of the accident.

“Back-to-back surgeries are being conducted on patients that needed surgeries at LASUTH to ensure everyone is discharged as soon as possible

“Total number of patients on admission as of today, March 15 are 30.

“There are 26 patients at LASUTH, two at General Hospital, Odan-Lagos and another two at General Hospital, Gbagada.

“Total number of passengers discharged as of today is 66,” he said. (NAN)

Africa must lead charge on tackling poverty—ECA

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) urged the continent to intensify its efforts towards mobilizing resources to aid its charge to recover from the economic and social crisis that has deepened poverty and inequality.

Antonio Pedro, the acting Executive Secretary of the ECA, in a statement issued on Wednesday as part of its discussion at the 41st meeting of the Committee of Experts, warned that the continent was currently at the bottom of the global poverty ranking and was seriously at risk of not meeting its Sustainable Development Goals because of this crisis.

“With more than half of the world’s poor (54.8 percent in 2022) being in Africa, the continent has overtaken South Asia with 37.6 percent.

“While the COVID-19 outbreak has pushed 62 million people into poverty in just one year, an additional 18 million are estimated to have joined their ranks by the end of 2022.

“As many as 149 million non-poor people remain at high risk of falling into poverty; 695 million people in Africa are either poor or face the risk of falling into poverty,” he said.

Abia Guber poll: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

At least ten former Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidates for the House of Assembly and Abia South Senatorial District defected to the Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday.

Reports say that they were formally presented to Acho Obioma, the Director-General of the Alex Otti Campaign Council, by the former ADP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ifeoma Okoya-Thomas.

In a brief remark, Okoya-Thomas, who defected to LP about a fortnight ago, expressed delight over the candidates’ decision to follow suit.

She said: “I am happy to receive my colleagues, who made the right decision to come here to endorse Dr. Alex Otti, the Governorship Candidate of LP, because they see the vision he has.

“They want to join in articulating the vision into reality. LP is the party of hope, which would bring about positive change and renewed vigour.

“LP is going to take Abia out of the gutters where we have been.

“We are going to be liberated as a people and bring the dividend of democracy to our people, which is the passion of LP and Otti.” (NAN)

MD insists that Eroton remains OML 18 operator

Emeka Onyeka, the Managing Director of Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited, has insisted that the company remains the operator of the Oil Mining Licence (OML) 18.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Onyeka said that the company was acting within the provisions of the Joint Operating Agreement and was going to take advantage of every avenue to resolve the issues with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) that led to the revocation of the license.

Garba-Deen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Limited, said that the Eroton license was revoked and handed over to the NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited so as to curtail further degradation of the asset and revamp the production of oil and gas.

The statement read, “The company, as the operator of OML-18, remains committed to transparency, integrity, and due process, and urges the public and stakeholders to disregard any misinformation as we continue to operate in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Credit Suisse intends to borrow up to $54bn from Swiss National Bank

Credit Suisse Group AG said on Thursday it intended to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank in what it called “decisive action” to boost its liquidity.

The planned move came after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender’s shares fell by as much as 30 percent on Wednesday.

“Credit Suisse is taking decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity by intending to exercise its option to borrow from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) up to CHF 50 billion under a Covered Loan Facility as well as a short-term liquidity facility, which are fully collateralized by high quality assets,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. (Reuters)