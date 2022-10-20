Five things to know to start your Thursday

Why Lagos-Ibadan expressway is suffering delay – Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, says the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is suffering delay because of the drainage channel being constructed across the road by the Oyo State Government in its Ibadan axis.

The minister made this revelation on Wednesday in Abuja at the inaugural edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series, organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The scorecard series which features ministers and top government officials is designed to showcase the achievements of the administration as it winds down.

Fashola said the 127.6km expressway had recorded a lot of progress and appealed to motorists and commuters to endure the delays being encountered at the Ibadan and Lagos axis, respectively.

“The Oyo State Government is building a drainage channel across the road, so we are having difficulties because the contractor has slowed down and we have to slow down too.

“We do not want to finish the road and come back to destroy it for the drainage channel construction.

“On the Lagos axis, we are working on the last six kilometres into Lagos; that is a very highly densely populated area.

“We left it for the last because we knew it to be the most difficult.

“We are appealing that you bear with us and we are hoping that very soon there will be relief there,’’ he said.

Mangal Industry ready to pay for Kogi mining site, compensate 52 households

Mangal Industry Ltd. on Wednesday said it was ready to make the necessary payments for a mining site in Kogi and relocate 52 households from there with full compensation.

According to NAN, the company’s spokesperson, Mohammed Bello, said this during Kogi Assembly’s Ad-hoc Committee’s public hearing on activities of companies doing business in Kogi State.

Bello said the company had a plan in place for the relocation, but that what was left was the new site to relocate the affected households.

“Once they show us the place they want to be relocated, we shall kick start the process by paying compensation, clearing up the place and constructing two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats for them,” he said.

“As regards our business, we are ready to pay for the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and other charges for us to start business in Kogi on a clean slate.

“In fact, since 2021 we were ready to pay the ground rent and the C of O but for our request for a discount.

“But all the same, if that’s not forthcoming, we shall proceed to pay those charges given to us.

“We wish to state here too that we are open to the government having equity share in our company, ” he said..

The spokesperson said he tendered all the documents the house requested as regards the company’s interest in Kogi.

Senate reopens assault petition against CCT boss

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, has reopened the case of assault levelled against the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar.

According to NAN, the Chairman of the Senate panel, Ayo Akinyelure, who addressed newsmen on the matter on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the case against Umar had been reopened.

The CCT Chairman was seen in a viral video, allegedly assaulting one Clement Sargwak at the Bannex Plaza in Wuse 2, on March 29, 2021.

In seeking redress, the victim, filed a petition against Umar through his lawyers to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition to investigate.

In his address, chairman of the committee said that: “There was a petition against the CCT Chairman that he assaulted a young Nigerian, Sargwak.

“The Senate believes that nobody is above the law. Both the young and the old voted for us to represent their interest in the National Assembly,” Akinyelure said.

”The CCT Chairman infringed on the right of a young Nigerian who had no money to approach the Court, brought his petition to the Senate.

“Rather than appearing before our Committee, Umar went to Court claiming that the Senate had no right to put him on trial.

“The Senate suspended the hearing on the matter till the outcome of the judgment. The High Court has now ruled the Senate has the right to continue the case.

“The Senate decided to reopen the case because it was a declarative judgment. He was to appear before us today but instead, came with court papers claiming that he had appealed the judgment.

“He has now told us through his lawyer that he will never appear before the Senate Committee because the matter is already before the Court of Appeal.

“Instead of apologising to the victim and his family, and possibly settle the bills of their lawyers, he believes that he could use his position to suppress justice. We will never allow it.”

UK home secretary resigns after just 43 days in post

Suella Braverman, the British Home Secretary resigned on Wednesday, due to sharing an official document from her personal email. However, in her resignation letter she also criticized the direction of embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government.

Her resignation came just 43 days after she was appointed by Truss, in a further sign of the political chaos gripping Britain.

In a resignation letter to the prime minister posted on Twitter, Braverman wrote that earlier today she “sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague”.

“This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules,” she continued. “Nevertheless it is right for me to go.”

“As home secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do,” she added. “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.”

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics,” she said.

However, Braverman then went on to take a departing shot at Truss’ government.

Malawi close to sealing $54m IMF emergency funding for economic shock

International Monetary Fund approval of up to $54 million of emergency funding for Malawi is likely in the next couple of days, sources said on Tuesday, as the southern African country struggles with acute forex shortages.

According to Reuters, Malawi, which is experiencing chaotic queues at fuel stations that are running dry due to a lack of foreign currency, would be the first African country to receive special IMF emergency financing to deal with the global inflation crisis.

Ukraine received $1.3 billion under the same new programme, known as the “Food Shock Window”, earlier this month.

The IMF’s executive board is expected to sign off imminently on the funding of 50 percent of Malawi’s “quota”, or shareholding at the fund, after talks finished on Monday, fund and Malawi finance ministry sources told Reuters. They spoke on condition of anonymity as the decision was not yet final.

The IMF said last week it had discussed Malawi’s request for support under the emergency programme and that the board would consider it “as soon as possible”. The Food Shock Window was launched at the end of last month to help countries with balance of payments problems.