Five things to know to start your Friday

Lilypond terminal processed 12,438 export containers worth $519m in nine months – Customs

Nigeria Customs Service reports that Lilypond Terminal in Lagos exported 12,438 containers worth $519 million between January and September 2023.

This export included agricultural produce, locally manufactured goods, and solid minerals.

The terminal operates under a government policy of zero export duty, with exceptions for re-exported goods.

The Customs Area Controller emphasised their role in facilitating smooth cross-border trade.

Nigeria seeks US help to boost agricultural sector

Vice President Kashim Shettima met with US Special Envoy Cary Fowler, requesting technical support for the agricultural sector.

Emphasising mechanization, quality seeds, fertilization, and smart practices, Shettima aims to increase productivity beyond acreage.

He assures readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to enhance agriculture in Nigeria and Africa, addressing food security challenges.

Shettima believes with US support, they can overcome these challenges and serve humanity effectively.

Nigeria aviation authority warns of dry season weather delays

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned pilots and airline operators about hazardous weather conditions during the dry season.

Flights may be delayed, diverted, or canceled when terminal visibility falls below prescribed levels due to dust haze from source regions.

The NCAA emphasised the reduction in air-to-ground visibility and the potential for dust haze to obscure runways and markers, making navigation difficult.

Airspace closure is a safety requirement when these conditions are observed or forecasted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Egypt raises petrol prices by up to 14.3%, keeps diesel unchanged

Egypt has raised domestic petrol prices by up to 14.3 percent, with 80-octane, 92-octane, and 95-octane petrol increasing by 1.25 Egyptian pounds each.

This results in prices of 10, 11.50, and 12.50 per litre, respectively.

However, diesel prices remain unchanged at 8.25 pounds per litre.

This price adjustment, based on quarterly reviews, aligns with global market conditions and exchange rates, in compliance with commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

UN experts say ceasefire needed as Palestinians at ‘grave risk of genocide’

A group of independent United Nations experts called on Thursday for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying time was running out for Palestinians there who are at “grave risk of genocide”.

Nearly four weeks of Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for deadly attacks by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel on Oct. 7 have killed more than 9,000 people, most of them women and children, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the Iran-backed militant group of using residents as human shields.

“We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide,” the group of experts, made up of seven U.N. special rapporteurs, said in a statement. (Reuters)