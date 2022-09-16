Five things to know to start your Friday

Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as valid APC senatorial candidate

Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom, has received respite in his latest quest to claim his mandate as an All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for the 2023 general election.

This comes after a Federal High Court in Abuja directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept him as the APC Senatorial candidate.

The court also ordered INEC to publish Akpabio’s name as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023.

This judgement comes after the former Minister of the Niger Delta had challenged INEC for rejecting the June 9, 2022 primary that produced him as the APC candidate for the Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district.

The Honourable Justice Nwite of the Federal High Court held that INEC acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name when it was submitted to it by the APC as its candidate.

Justice Ogunbiyi takes over as PSC Chairman

Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (Rtd) takes over as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ogunbiyi, takes over from the former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith, who resigned on Wednesday over disagreements on recruitment with the Police Force leadership.

Prior to her promotion, she was the Commissioner 1 of the Commission and the next in line to the former Chairman.

She will serve as the acting PSC Chairperson pending the appointment of a new helmsman by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogunbiyi promised that management would do everything possible to make the employees proud.

“We will do our best by the grace of God, and I believe our best will be good enough,” she said.

Fuel price hits $1.5/litre as govt removes subsidy in Kenya

Fuel sells for 179 shillings, which is approximately $1.5 per litre in Kenya as Ruto’s government introduces partial subsidy removal.

The energy regulator said on Wednesday night that it had removed the subsidy for “super petrol” while retaining a smaller subsidy for diesel and kerosene.

During Ruto’s campaign he promised to remove fuel subsidies, which he acknowledged were protecting Kenyans from the rising global energy prices. He, however, associated the subsidies with rising government costs as they contributed largely to the rising debt-to-GDP ratio of the nation.

Ruto said Sunday that Kenya was “in a deep economic hole” and repeated his pledge to lower the cost of living as a priority upon taking office.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked the former government of Kenyatta that as a country to qualify for the $236 million loan, the country had to do away with the subsidies, especially the fuel subsidy.

According to Reuters, diesel, which is used by transporters and industries, will cost approximately 1.4 dollars in Nairobi’s capital.

Kerosene, which is mainly used by low-income households for cooking and lighting, will cost about $1.25 a litre.

Wael Sawan takes over from Ben van Beurden as Shell CEO

Shell plc has announced that Wael Sawan will take over from Ben van Beurden as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the end of 2022.

The oil giant made this announcement on Thursday via a press release made available on the company’s website. Beurden, who has contributed immensely to the financial position of the company, will step down at the end of 2022.

Accordingly, Sawan’s appointment will take effect on January 1, 2023, joining Shell’s Board of Directors in the process. The statement reads.

Sawan, who had worked closely with Beurden, is expected to continue with the existing projects and help drive the bottom line much higher.

However, Beurden’s professional relationship is not expected to end once he leaves as CEO. The company announced that he would continue to work as an “adviser to the Board until June 30, 2023, after which he will leave the group.” This is to enable a seamless transition of management and strategic transfer of corporate objectives to the new management.

Roger Federer set to retire from tennis after Laver Cup

Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis legend, is set to retire from the sport that has brought him global fame at the end of the Laver Cup in London.

The 41-year-old, 20-time grand slam winner made this announcement via a letter posted on his Twitter handle, @rogerfederer, with an audio format of this letter. He had announced his retirement from the sport, saying next week’s Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament; “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

He said that his decision to retire was because of the injuries he had sustained over the years, believing that it was time for him to leave the sport.

Following his fewer game appearances in the last three years, many pundits and sports analysts predicted his retirement.

He used the opportunity to appreciate his wife, children, his sponsors, and members of his team for their immense support over the past 20 years.

The Laver Cup, which is his brainchild, will be his final professional game.

