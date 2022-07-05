Five mass shootings that shook the world in first half of 2022

The first six months of the year 2022 witnessed several issues from lifting COVID-19 restrictions to the Russia-Ukraine war. There have also been gory stories of mass shootings in some of the most unexpected places, including schools and churches. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organisation tracking incidents of gun violence in the United States, 18,800 people have so far died from gun violence in 2022 in the US. Most of the incidents were in the US but other countries in the world are not exempt from these unprovoked killings.

These are the deadliest shootings in 2022 so far:

Copenhagen, Field shopping mall shooting

In Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, a 22-year-old man opened fire in a Field shopping mall on July 3 2022, killing three people and leaving three others critically injured. According to police the casualties were one 17-year-old girl, one 17-year-old boy and a 47-year-old man. This is the second deadliest attack in Copenhagen after the 2015 shootings.

Buffalo, New York supermarket shooting

Tops Friendly Markets, a supermarket in Buffalo, New York was on May 14, 2022 attacked by Payton Gendron. The 18-year-old opened fire on shoppers killing 10 people, and injuring three others. All 10 casualties were black, making the attack more like a racist killing. The shooter identified himself as an ethno-nationalist supporting white supremacy. He livestreamed part of the attack on Twitch.

Uvalde, Texas school shooting

On May 24, 2022, Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old gunman, attacked Robb Elementary School in Texas killing 19 children and two teachers. Ramos had earlier shot his grandmother before proceeding to the elementary school to shoot pupils and teachers down. This is regarded as the deadliest shooting in the United States in 2022 so far.

St Francis Catholic Church, Owo mass shooting

On Sunday, June 5 , worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church Owo were gruesomely murdered by a group of armed men who stormed the church and opened fire on members of the church who were celebrating the Pentecost. A total of 40 people were killed including 4 children. This was the first time such an attack would happen to the peaceful community of Owo, a town in the southwestern state of Ondo, Nigeria. No one has been arrested for the shooting.

Chattanooga, Tennessee nightclub shooting

On the same day as the Owo shooting in Nigeria, a nightclub in Chattanooga, US was attacked by multiple shooters. The gunmen opened fire on people enjoying themselves, leaving fourteen injured and two dead. Two of the victims were hit by moving vehicles while trying to run away from the scene. One person was arrested in connection with the shooting.