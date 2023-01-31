Five investments you should make for your relationship

Anything that grows requires time and effort. For example, if a farmer wants a field to be fruitful, he must first clean the area, sow seeds into the ground, and then nurture the seeds with water, the required nutrients, and sunshine.

This also applies to your marriage. If you want your marriage to thrive and grow, then you have to be willing to put in the investment.

Here are five ways that you can invest in your marriage.

1. Invest in book bouquets

This means buying different books from various sources and authors that focus on a particular area. For example, you could buy books on sex, religion, parenting, etc., and create a timetable for reading these books each month to achieve the desired outcome.

2. Coaching sessions

If you feel like you’re struggling to communicate well or connect well on both sides, you might consider booking a coaching session to help you address these issues and look forward to other things coming up in the future.

3. Mentorship

You need to find a way to be mentored. Look for a couple in your religious institution, your workplace, or any couple you truly respect who have a successful marriage and ask them if they can guide you and your spouse in any area.

This has to be done in agreement with your spouse. Sometimes just seeing other people succeed can give you the inspiration you need to step up.

4. Programmes

There are so many programmes, training, and workshops that can enhance your marriage when you enroll in them.

This means that it is your responsibility to look for these opportunities and enroll when necessary. They can be virtual or physical. Just do your best to sometimes sign up for the programmes that will be healthy and beneficial for your marriage.

5. Therapy

If you feel like you’re struggling with anger issues, rejection issues, addictions, lifestyle habits… you may need to seek therapy to troubleshoot the cause of some of the things you are currently experiencing.

When you’re able to troubleshoot these things, it will help you to maximize your relationships and marriage, as you will have healed from childhood trauma and other things you need healing from.

Therapy is important when you need to address and resolve issues from your past that are affecting your current relationship.

Take your time to invest in your marriage and relationship through these five different outlets I’ve mentioned, and you’ll see your relationship growing in all ramifications.

If you need help with booking a session, buying books, or seeking programs and therapy that can help you, kindly reach out to me by sending an email to hello@nikefolagbade.com