FITC celebrates 4 decades of transformative knowledge solutions

FITC, the technology-driven knowledge organisation, is celebrating 40 years of providing transformative knowledge solutions to the Financial Services, and other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

For four decades, FITC has delivered best-in-class knowledge solutions and services to a pool of over 150,000 multidisciplinary and versatile professionals ranging from directors of banks and other financial institutions, top management, and middle-level staff of other sectoral organisations from both the public and private sectors of the economy, and across 53 countries and six continents.

This is an indication of how FITC has continued to transform the African continent, impacting it with knowledge, through its re-engineered Learning Programmes, Board Leadership, Executive Education, Advisory and Research service offerings.

FITC was established in 1981 as a limited by guarantee non-profit professional service organisation, based on the Company’s Act of 1968. It was created in response to the recommendations of the Pius Okigbo Committee, which was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1976 to review the financial service system.

Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigerian Bankers’ Committee, FITC has since remained committed to the advancement in knowledge content that is creatively designed to reinforce the Nigerian financial system.

In refocusing to be better equipped to deliver value, even amid disruptive trends and the impending changes the VUCA times presented, FITC recreated and re-engineered its processes and programmes, making them more applicable for the future of work and more impactful to individuals and organisations. This was accomplished through the organisation’s visionary and proactive steps to become nimble by promptly adopting and embracing enterprise agility as part of its corporate strategy even before the COVID-19 pandemic chanced upon the world.

Through its innovation mindset, deep market insight and world-class approach to programme design thinking, it has redesigned all its learning solutions by infusing its programme curriculum with more relevant contents that address the future of work and the future need of businesses. The institute is now focused on new product development, expansion into new markets, business growth through digital transformation and operational restructuring, as well as people engagement and excellent service delivery.

The Premier knowledge Institution has continuously equipped professionals in the Nigerian Financial Service Sector and other sectors for 40 years with industry-relevant knowledge, which has helped professionals in navigating and advancing their careers while building on its member firm’s success through its clear vision, strong corporate values, and its culture of excellence.