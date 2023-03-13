First year anniversary: Olubadan expresses hope for better Nigeria

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has expressed hope for a better Nigeria just as he asked that people bear with the government as everything is being done to ensure that the current hardship is addressed.

Oba Balogun spoke at his Alarere residence on the occasion of his first year anniversary on the throne of Olubadan as contained in the press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola in which he acknowledged the current hardship in the land occasioned by the Naira redesign policy.

It would be recalled that the 42nd Olubadan was installed and presented with the Staff of Office on the 11th March, 2022 by the state governor, Oluseyi Makinde following the demise of his predecessor, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 on the 2nd January of the same year.

He praised the resilience of Nigerians which he described as the sustaining power of the country, saying, “I salute our people for their resilience and perseverance which are anchored on hope for a better and greater future. Nigerians don’t give up and that’s why we always get out better and stronger of any situation however tough or difficult it may be.

Read also: N2.5bn debt: Court adjourns ABU, 110 staff members’ suit for settlement

“We are going to realise that bright and beautiful hope just with a little bit of patience. The last month presidential election which was held peacefully across the country with a winner declared already was a function of our hope in the country and it is certain that the hope would not be a misplaced one. Let’s add prayer to our resilience and perseverance for divine direction for our leaders.”

Looking back at his first year on the throne, Oba Balogun expressed thanks to God for His grace upon him, his members of family and the entire Ibadanland, stressing that God has been very kind and wonderful to him in the last one year which has been very peaceful to a very large extent.

He praised members of the Olubadan Advisory Council for their support and cooperation in the last one year asking for more of such in the interest of the ancient city.

“My members of Council have been wonderful in terms of support, cooperation and understanding without which it would have been difficult to have an eventful last one year as we have had.

“I also appreciate the role of Mogajis, especially on the twin issues of security and land grabbing. I must acknowledge their efforts in those two areas. The reports I hear from time to time are heart-warming and I can’t thank them enough. As I often say, the moment we stepped out to hold traditional titles, we have all submitted ourselves to the service of Ibadanland and it is my prayer that we will all be rewarded for our services by the owner of the land.

“I cannot forget to extend my gratitude to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes’ (CCII) and the generality of the people of Ibadanland, both at home and in the diaspora for their love and support so far. I thank all immensely for the past as I solicit for more of such support and cooperation as we journey ahead in our quest for better and more prosperous Ibadanland,” Oba Balogun added.