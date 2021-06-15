First virtual #NerdsUnite to focus on business sustainability

In the light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on many businesses, the first #NerdsUnite event to be held virtually would be highlighting the steps businesses should take to grow and be sustainable.

#NerdsUnite, an event organised by one of the largest providers of wholesale connectivity and data centre services in West Africa, MainOne, brings together over 500 business leaders, C-level executives, IT managers, tech influencers, and thought leaders. In the past, the event has attracted over 3500 participants.

This year’s event which is the 6th edition is themed ‘Digital disruption for sustainability and growth’ and is scheduled for 17 June 2021. The two-panel sessions planned for the event will update stakeholders in the ICT sector on trends that are enabling companies to thrive in spite of the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our company’s first virtual Nerds Unite event which comes at a time when businesses are focused on growth following the lull occasioned by the pandemic. We think ICT stakeholders will find this unique event that will discuss growth challenges and insights useful,” Funke Opeke, Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, said.

The first-panel discussion will focus on “Business Resilience Driven by Digital transformation”. It will highlight how digital transformation can help organisations create a more agile and resilient way of working, enabling reduction of operational costs and delivering sustainable, competitive advantage. The second-panel session has the sub-theme, “Accelerating the Digital Transformation Journey”. It will underscore how Digital technologies are accelerators of innovation as panellists share their experiences and insights.

Nerds Unite 2021 will feature sought after speakers and industry thought leaders in the local and international tech sector including Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch Limited; Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria; Mr. Moses Baiden Junior, Chief Executive Officer, Margins Group, Ghana; Mr. Tomi Davies – Chief Investment Officer, GreenTec Capital Partners as well as other notable speakers.

Participants will be drawn from a global audience who will join the event via Zoom. Potential participants can register for the event through the link https://cutt.ly/nerdsunite21