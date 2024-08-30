First Nigerian US War Ship Commander Kelechi Ndukwe becomes Captain

Kelechi Ndukwe, the first Nigerian-American to command the US Navy War Ship, has been promoted to the rank of Captain.

His promotion took place in Millington, Tennesse on Thursday, marking the Zenith of his 21-year career in the US Navy.

This event follows his appointment in 2021 as the Commanding Officer of the USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, a first of its kind from a Nigerian national.

Ndukwe is an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame and the US Naval War College, starting in the Navy as an auxiliary officer in 2003, a year after obtaining his master’s degree in national security and strategy studies from the College.

His parents, originally Nigerian, migrated to the US in 1977 as “poor students with hopes and dreams,” according to Ndukwe. He is the oldest of his parents’ four children.

Ndukwe has previously taken on leadership roles within the Navy including serving as the commanding officer for the USS Devastator (MCM 6), a minesweeper based in Bahrain for two years till 2015; working as a weapons officer and combat systems officer of USS Fitzgerald in Yokosuka, Japan for a year in 2010 and as a navy congressional liaison officer in Washington DC for two years till 2008. He also once worked in the office of the chairman of joint chief s of staff (CJCS), the US’ highest-ranking military officer.

As Captain, Ndukwe will command the US’ largest naval vessels including aircraft carriers and submarines and oversee shore installments. He will lead missions and represent the Navy in diplomatic roles when necessary.

