Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria

Oluremi Tinubu, first lady of Nigeria, has reaffirmed the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)’s commitment to supporting Nigerians, particularly women, youths and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, she highlighted the impact of the RHI Food Outreach scheme in addressing food insecurity and improving livelihoods as she donated food to vulnerable groups on Monday in Lokoja

She noted that RHI has successfully distributed assorted food items to vulnerable households in eight states so far, including the FCT, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Kano, Kwara, and Nasarawa, with Delta and Oyo set to benefit next.

Tinibu also emphasised that through the RHI Social Investment Scheme, the initiative is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment to establish Environment and Climate Change Clubs in secondary schools and climate change societies in tertiary institutions with the aim of promoting a clean and healthy environment for all citizens, noting that RHI’s Economic Empowerment Plan will provide a N250,000 grant to 200 persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) to help recapitalize their businesses.

Remi Tinubu stated that the programmes aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance the well-being of Nigerians, particularly vulnerable groups, as she urged beneficiaries to make good use of the food items to support their families.

She also commended Sefinat Usman Ododo, wife of the Kogi State governor and State Coordinator of RHI for her exceptional efforts in coordinating the initiative’s programmes within the state.

Earlier in her remarks, Sefinat Ododo assured that the food items would reach their intended beneficiaries, emphasising that the support would greatly alleviate hardship for many households and pledged her commitment to ensuring fair distribution.

She also expressed the unwavering support of Kogi women for President Tinubu’s administration and praised Senator Tinubu’s continued efforts in uplifting lives through RHI.

Also in his address, Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo appreciated the wife of the President for her support through the RHI, saying Kogi State was one hundred percent in support of the Tinubu administration.

He highlighted some of his achievements in youth and women empowerment, and provision of a food palliatives, noting that he will continue to provide the leadership as a servant leader to make Kogi resources work for the people and further grow the economy.

The RHI Food Outreach programme is part of RHI’s broader efforts to combat poverty and food insecurity across the nation.

