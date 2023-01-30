First edition of ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos’ to promote tourism

Downtown Promotions, a pageantry, and tourism company set to Premiere the first edition of the most beautiful girl in Lagos Beauty Pageant in May at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos, according to the organization, is a pageant that celebrates the beauty of the female form. The pageant will feature contestants from various backgrounds and will be a display of elegance, beauty, and talent, with the goal of promoting Lagos State as a tourist destination and attracting investment in hospitality, tourism, and real estate, all while celebrating the beauty and culture of Lagos State.

The pageant is open to all young women who are between the ages of 18-25 years old. The contestants must be residents of Lagos State or have a Lagos State address. The event promises to bring together some of the most beautiful ladies from all over the State to compete for a chance to be crowned as ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos’.

The contestants are set to engage in various activities that will help them showcase their physical attributes and personality traits that make them beautiful as well as intelligent. This event boasts a host of activities that cut across the Elegushi beach clean-ups, visits to the Oba of Elegushi’s Palace, Bikini parties and so much more that will characterize the First Edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos.

The winner will receive 2.5 million naira, as well as other prizes sponsored by our partners.

“We want to showcase our girls to the world and open Lagos State to local and international investments, the purpose of this pageant is not only to celebrate beauty but also to empower women economically, champion climate action and education in Lagos State,” said Abiodun Ayorinde, the convener.