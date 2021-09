In furtherance of its commitment to spearhead value-driven mobile and digital banking in Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the launch of the LIT Application, created to revolutionise the culture and experience of mobile banking in Nigeria. The state-of-the-art banking app is the first of its kind in the industry, exposing customers to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login