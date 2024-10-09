FIRS launches USSD code to drive tax efficiency

Zacch Adedeji, FIRS executive chairman

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched a new Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code, *829#, designed to streamline tax processes and enhance taxpayer engagement.

Zacch Adedeji, the FIRS chairman launched the code at the Revenue House in Abuja as part of activities of this year’s Customer Service Week, making Nigeria the sixth African country to deploy the USSD code for simplifying tax payment processes.

Dare Adekanmbi, the special adviser on media to the FIRS chairman, in a statement, said taxpayers on any mobile telecommunication network in the country can now get across to FIRS real-time on issues relating to retrieval of Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN), verification of Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), information on tax types and rates, locate the nearest FIRS office, and as well as get answers to general tax-related inquiries.

According to Adekanmbi, the chairman said the instant messaging protocol demonstrates further commitment of the agency to simplifying tax administration and ensuring that ‘every taxpayer whether in bustling cities or remote areas can engage with FIRS seamlessly’.

Read also: Here’s what to know about new withholding tax regulations

“With the *829# USSD code, taxpayers now have the power to: retrieve their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), verify their Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), access information on tax types and rates, locate the nearest FIRS office, and get answers to general tax-related inquiries.

“Without the need for internet access, all of these services are now available with a simple mobile phone. This technological leap reflects our dedication to creating a tax system that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of taxpayers”.

Adekanmbi also disclosed that the agency also launched Customer Centricity Guide, a booklet containing policies, processes and procedures to ensure that FIRS keeps the taxpayers in their rightful position as ‘kings.’ “Equally important is the unveiling of the Customer Centricity Guide.

“This guide embodies our commitment to putting taxpayers at the centre of our service delivery. It outlines the principles and values that will drive our interactions with taxpayers by ensuring that every engagement is defined by respect, professionalism, and efficiency.

“The guide serves as a reminder to us all that the taxpayer is not just a client, but a valued partner in nation-building. Through the combination of the *829# USSD code and the Customer Centricity Guide, we are reinforcing a culture of service excellence and making tax compliance not just a duty but an experience that fosters trust and voluntary participation.”

Nnenna Akajemeli, the national coordinator of Servicom, praised the effort of the FIRS towards taxpayers’ satisfaction, noting that the efforts are evident.

“There are many things to congratulate the FIRS on. One is the launch of the USSD code *829# and the customer-centricity guide. These initiatives which are simplifying tax and ensuring that citizens and taxpayers are delighted at the quality of service you render,” she said.

Share