FIRS extends tax debt payments to August 31

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has further extended the closing date of its waiver of penalty and interest window on tax debts owed by individuals and businesses from June 30 to August 31, 2020.

Muhammad Nami, executive chairman, FIRS, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS.

The chairman stated that the extension is a follow-up to a number of palliative measures devised by the FIRS to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy in order to support tax-paying individuals and business entities in the country.

According to him, the latest extension applies to “tax audit, tax investigation and desk review assessments, approved installment payment plans under Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) yet to be fully liquidated”.

“Taxpayers are advised to note that there will be no further extension of this palliative measure. Tax debtors are therefore enjoined to liquidate their outstanding tax liabilities on or before 31st August 2020 in order to enjoy waiver of accumulated penalties and interests,” the statement said.

The chairman also advised all concerned individuals and businesses to contact their respective Tax Controllers or the nearest FIRS Regional Debt Management Office in case of further enquiries, adding that a list of FIRS offices is available on the website.