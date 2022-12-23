FIRS board celebrates members of mgt for global recognitions

Muhammad Nami, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has joined members of the Board, management, and staff in congratulating two members of the FIRS management team for receiving global recognition awards in tax and technology, respectively.

While Mathew Olusanya Gbonjubola, the Group Lead, Special Tax Operations Group at the FIRS, is listed among the World’s Top 50 Tax Persons for the year 2022, Chiaka Ben-Obi, the Group Lead, Digital and Innovation Support Group, FIRS emerged as the winner of the 2023 ISACA Technology for Humanity Award for championing efforts to transform Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service into a digitised organization.

ISACA, the awarding institution, is an international professional association focused on IT governance.

In a congratulatory message to the duo, Nami stated that they were deserving of these awards as it was a testament to their hard work and contributions to the successes of the Service.

“Indeed, you are deserving of this wonderful achievement, which is a testament to your hard work, analytical insight into tax issues, and immense contributions to the success of my administration.

“I appreciate every effort you put in to make tax administration in the country richly beneficial to the citizens of this potentially great country.”

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, further stated that the qualities of Gbonjubola and Ben-Obi were the kind needed for Nigeria’s progress and development.

He urged them to continue to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation as they worked to build a robust tax system for the country.

“I dare say that this country is in dire need of committed and selfless people like you who are passionate about its progress and development.

“Let us continue to forge the necessary synergy that will lead to the actualization of our collective vision of a robust tax system for the country. I strongly believe that this is the only way we can leave an indelible mark on the sands of time,” he noted.