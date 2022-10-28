Firms unveil ‘intellectus’ online quiz to deepen innovative education

Your Study Path (YSP), a Lagos-based Edtech company, has partnered with Liberty Pay to deepen innovative education in Nigeria with intellectus online quiz.

This is as the firms rewarded three Nigerian students with a total sum of five hundred thousand Naira after emerging winners of the maiden edition of the ‘intellectus’ online quiz competition in Lagos.

The winner of the grand prize, Safiyyah Olajide received N250,000, while Adaolisa Anaemene and Kabirat Jimoh, the first and second runners up got one hundred and fifty thousand Naira and one hundred thousand Naira respectively.

The first edition of intellectus kicked off with its first round on September 17, 2022 on YSP website, www.yourstudypath.com which recorded over 360 users’ access with over 60 subscribers as full users of every single resource, including class videos, question banks, forum discussions, and mock examination sections.

A total of 40 students partook in the intellectus first round held online on the website, with the top 5 students qualifying for the final round, which was held as a physical exam at YSP Headquarters in Lagos.

Daniel Egunjobi, the chief executive officer of Your Study Path expressed delight to see his firm partner with Liberty Pay in bringing educational innovation to bear.

“We are happy that our partnership with Liberty Pay has produced the very first set of winners of the intellectus online quiz which generally is aimed at developing and equipping Nigerian students with 21st-century learning and skills accessibility.

“We are indeed proud to announce that because of the success of the first edition of the intellectus quiz competition, the second edition will be held beginning on December 11, 2022 to give room for many more Nigerian secondary school students to access modern-day learning,” Egunjobi stated.

Oritsetimeyin Igbene, the managing director of Liberty Pay said it is part of the overall mission of the company to support innovative education. As a digital payment solution institution passionate about bridging the divide in every economic sphere, Liberty Pay showed its commitment and dedication to the education system by ensuring the payments of the winning students the same day they were awarded, further strengthening its drive to bring financial liberty and freedom to people, by filling the payments void within the business sectors in areas with limited internet or reliable electricity ranging from Nano-Micro businesses to SMEs and personal finances.

“Liberty Pay, holding to its promise towards inclusive education, plans to extend free subscriptions to the first 100 students that register on the YSP Platform, when it opens for registrations on December 11, 2022, for the second edition. The intellectus quiz is free for all participants, both registrants, and subscribers,” he said.

Safiyyah Olajide, the grand prize winner appreciated the effort of the intellectus organisers. “The fact that you’re using students’ intellectual abilities to create modern skills and wealth is very commendable because most people are invested in entertainment and not education. This initiative will encourage intelligent students to feel acknowledged and not left out,” she said.