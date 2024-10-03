Firms partner to tap Nigeria’s $530m supplement market

Two companies using dietary supplements to correct health issues, Ever Hale Living and Body Reset International, have partnered to tap from Nigeria’s growing vitamins and minerals market estimated at $530 million in 2024.

The partnership involves Ever Hale gaining exclusive distribution rights for Body Reset’s health and wellness products across Africa.

Over the past 15 years, the wellness company has developed products tailored to fill gaps in regular dietary consumption, committing itself to quality, efficacy, and customer satisfaction.

“This is borne out of a keen vision to transit organic supplements as curative substances and responses to already existing ailments (drugs for cure) for a lifestyle of wellness anchored around the prevention of the same ailments. Prevention is cheaper than cure,” Johnson Adumike, managing director, Ever Hale Living Company said.

He noted that the goal is to improve access to products that promote healthy lifestyles and showcase the future of alternative and natural medicine in Nigeria, and across Africa.

Oluwafemi Oduniyi, chief executive officer of Body Reset said the formulations were developed in response to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and preventable health conditions in Nigeria and Africa.

He said a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary choices, and limited access to quality health and wellness products have created a health crisis that demands swift mitigation.

He also noted that traditional distribution channels alone can no longer provide the wide reach required to spread essential vitamins and minerals to people.

“We acknowledge the challenges of accessing quality and affordable healthcare and cures for ailments and have taken it upon ourselves to provide the best quality yet affordable solutions,” Oduniyi said.

Aderemi Afolabi, deputy director, the Technical Enforcement Directorate of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control while commending the partnership, said the agency is open to promoting solutions aligned with good standards of production.

He explained that the agency is saddled with regulating the importation, exportation, manufacture, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, chemicals, medical devices, drinks, and water, which are known as registered products.

The agency has laid down procedures for various activities being handled at the directory level, which range from registration to import and export matters. It also embarks on pharmacovigilance, post-market surveillance, and enforcement activities, Afolabi said.

In its commitment to embracing global best practices in its entire gamut of operations has adopted a quality management system and global benchmarking tool, which resulted in its recent attainment of WHO maturity level 3 as a mark of global reformation.

“Given the endemic challenges that COVID-19 has brought on our environment, NAFDAC has started the process of regional consolidated with centres being operational in February this year,” Afolabi said.

