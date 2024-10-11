Firm unveils mentorship program for underserved, marginalised groups

SeamlessforGood, a subsidiary of SeamlessHR, has launched the Codeable Mentorship Program, an innovative initiative designed to empower individuals with disabilities and those who have been incarcerated or recently released.

The program leverages technology and mentorship to provide transformative opportunities for participants who have traditionally faced barriers to inclusion.

This pioneering initiative seeks to close the opportunity gap for those often excluded from the tech industry, connecting participants with seasoned professionals who will offer invaluable guidance, skills development and career prospects.

The program aims to support successful reintegration into society, providing a pathway for acceptance and long-term success.

“We believe everyone deserves a second chance and access to opportunities. The Codeable Mentorship Program is designed to uplift individuals who have faced significant barriers, giving them the tools to build successful careers in technology,” said Toun Akinsunmi, program director of Codeable.

“Since 2022, Codeable has partnered with Special Olympics Nigeria, Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR), and the Lagos State Sports Commission to provide tech skills training for young people, promoting inclusivity within the industry.”

The initiative was a finalist in the Changing Lives category at the 2022 Africa Tech Festival Awards.

The organisation is calling on professionals across industries to volunteer as mentors, offering a chance to guide and support participants through their personal and professional development.

Mentors will play a crucial role in helping mentees develop critical career skills while providing personal support during their journey of re-entry and growth.

The six-month program will include a combination of group mentoring sessions, one-on-one guidance, and career workshops. These will focus on both technical and soft skill development, helping participants gain confidence and prepare for meaningful careers in the tech industry.

Interested individuals can visit the organisation’s website and go to the codable mentorship programme for more details and to apply.

