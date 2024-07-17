Firm to generate 3,000MW of electricity from waste for Nigeria 

SectorLead Ltd, a Nigerian tech company focused on converting waste into energy, has announced plans to enhance the country’s electricity supply by generating 3,000 megawatts.

The initiative will begin with a pilot phase that aims to produce 500 megawatts in five states: Benue, Oyo, Rivers, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking in Abuja following the inauguration of the firm’s Board of Directors on Tuesday, Adedayo Mustapha, MD/CEO of SectorLead Ltd, noted that the vision of the firm is to transform Nigeria into the first “zero waste smart sustainable” nation in Africa through its “waste-to-energy” project.

He noted that the initiative has already attracted international interest, including the Canadian High Commission and other global entities. Malami Shehu Ma’aji, the Chairman of SectorLead’s Board of Directors, expressed his dedication to achieving the firm’s objectives.

Vincent Dogo, Consultant and Member of the Technical Advisory Committee explained that the project will utilize anaerobic and pyro-thermal processes to transform waste into energy.

“We are poised to build steam turbines with the combined capacity of 500MW for the five states of Benue, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers and the FCT which can power up to 100,000 homes,” he noted.

SectorLead Ltd noted that it has partnered with several international technical experts to drive the project, which is expected to significantly boost national power availability, thereby fostering economic growth and increasing productivity.

Additionally, the project aims to reclaim and rehabilitate landfills through re-vegetation and afforestation, restoring them to their natural state. This aspect of the initiative is expected to enhance both agricultural and healthcare outcomes in Nigeria.