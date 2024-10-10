Firm supports green entrepreneurs to drive clean energy adoption

…empowers 60,000 women entrepreneurs

Lillian Aremu, vice president of operations at Green Energy and Biofuels has said that her organisation is focused on fostering wealth creation and enhancing entrepreneurship, which is crucial for facilitating clean energy adoption within households in Nigeria and Africa.

In a webinar, themed ‘Scaling Clean Energy Access: Expanding Biofuel and Smart Gas Solutions,’ organised by the Lekan Bakare Foundation, Aremu stressed the need for decisive action to significantly elevate clean energy investments in the country and across Africa.

Citing a report from the World Bank, she noted that 89 percent of Nigerians do not have access to clean cooking facilities, adding that clean energy is vital for driving sustained and inclusive growth.

She emphasised that the existing deficit in clean cooking poses a significant threat to the attainment of various sustainable development goals and may lead to increased health risks.

Aremu noted that Green Energy United curated by SMEFUNDS, is a renewable clean technology investment responsible for the training, support and distribution of award-winning innovative Kike biofuels, stoves and solar power solutions to commercial and residential markets across Africa.

“Kike’s mission is to leverage digital payment technology to serve 10 million LPG/BioGel commercial and residential customers by 2025 and make suitable returns on capital for shareholders,” Aremu who is also the co-founder of Kike Technologies said.

“Kike is a digital technology smart energy as a service (EaaS) platform- led mobile payment aggregator of on-demand cooking and electricity fuel (LPG/BioGel) for residential and commercial customers with enhanced safety, transparency, data assurance and affordability.”

“Our Kikebio green cooking products, distributed across low-income communities across Africa, are highly safe and economical, powered by ethanol produced from biomass wastes, made in Nigeria and offer up to 15 percent sales commission to earn.”

According to her, green cooking products promote a more convenient lifestyle and are 20 percent more efficient than conventional methods.

She noted that the Kike Biofuel gel is an affordable, clean, and safe energy fuel for cooking, noting that it provides significant health benefits to families.

She stated that the company offers a comprehensive wealth creation initiative that features increased productivity, improved income opportunities, access to information and technology, and a reduction in the time spent on cooking tasks.

Since inception, she says the company has successfully empowered 60,000 women as entrepreneurs, achieved an overall reduction in air pollutants ranging from 40 to 80 percent, sequestered over 96,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and reached millions of customers across 13 African countries.

She added that Kike Tech is at the forefront of fostering a strong pipeline of clean energy projects in Africa with an emphasis on technical assistance and capacity building for new renewable energy entrepreneurs.

According to her, Nigeria possesses vast clean energy potential, characterised by a wealth of high-quality renewable resources.

The company, she added, seeks to foster a community of entrepreneurs to help African countries access cost-effective solutions that correspond with their clean energy aspirations.

