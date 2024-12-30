Firm recognises Okeke as ‘distinguished iconic woman of the year’

Amaka Diane Okeke has been conferred with the ‘Distinguished Iconic Woman of the Year’ at the Good Governance Ambassadors International Summit/Honors 2024 hosted by Mayorkings Agency Limited which held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, recently.

This honor is a shining tribute to her remarkable achievements in championing good governance and demonstrating exceptional leadership, inspiring others through her vision and dedication.

Okeke is a highly accomplished business leader with over a decade of experience at Optiva Capital Partners.

As the Executive Director of Business Development, she has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and expansion.

Okeke’s expertise in Wealth Management, Investment Advisory, and Sales has been instrumental in shaping the company’s success.

Optiva Capital Partners is a Wealth Management and Wealth Retention company providing bespoke solutions across the following areas of specialisation: Investment Immigration, Investment Services and Advisory, International Real Estate, and Insurance.

As a service organisation, they leverage on their wide network of international professional partners to provide solutions to their clients for growth, diversification, and preservation of their wealth across generations.

She has received a lot of awards and recognition such as the “Inspirational Female Executive of the Year 2024” by Business Day, “The Most Supportive Executive Director of the Year for Business Growth, Expansion, and Consolidation” by the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), “Ambassador of Hope” by Congress of the Nigerian Youth, “100 Persons Of The Year” by 40 Under 40 Nigeria, “Enterprising Youth Of The Year” by Entrepreneur Motivation Award, Distinguished Leadership Award as “An Achiever Par Excellence” by the Nigerian Youth League, ”GAH Branding Excellence Award 2024” by GMTY, “Woman of Integrity and Patriot of the Year” 2024 by NACJ, Youth Icon award 2023 as the future Shaper by GMTY group, Woman of Impact award by HOVFA, Top 20 most inspiring women by the Lekki post (TLP) and so on. Amb. Amaka Okeke is an ambassador at Large for the African Union, a member of the Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), and admitted as a Fellow of the prestigious Institute of Credit Administration (FICA). She has a B.sc in Sociology, obtained a Certification of Capability in Business Analysis (CCBA®), and is a Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP).

Okeke’s achievement is a shining example of her dedication to making a positive impact in her community. Her leadership and vision have inspired countless individuals, and her work continues to be a beacon of hope for many.

